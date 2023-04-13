Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Croatia

villas
344
castles
2
cottages
13
mansions
3
bungalows
2
townhouses
1
duplexes
4
House To archive
Clear all
51 property total found
Villa 6 room villain Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath 174 m²
€ 740,000
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
Villa 6 room villain Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath 199 m²
€ 780,000
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
Villa 4 room villain Rakalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rakalj, Croatia
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,250,000
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
3 room housein Kanal, Croatia
3 room house
Kanal, Croatia
2 bath 240 m²
€ 480,000
The house is rustic, located in the center of a small village and has a swimming pool with s…
Villa 3 room villain Bale, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bale, Croatia
3 bath 210 m²
€ 500,000
In Istria County, Croatia, Bale is a settlement and municipality. Castrum Vallis, a Roman st…
Villa 3 room villain Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
2 bath 168 m²
€ 460,000
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villain Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath 307 m²
€ 770,000
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Villa 6 room villain Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
4 bath 220 m²
€ 650,000
Property with two houses completely renovated in 2020. The main house consists of 2 floor…
3 room cottagein Varvari, Croatia
3 room cottage
Varvari, Croatia
2 bath 225 m²
€ 520,000
The ground floor house with a total area of ​​225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…
Villa 5 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
5 bath 240 m²
€ 675,000
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Medulin, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
8 bath 440 m²
€ 1,500,000
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
Villa 5 room villain Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Medulin, Croatia
5 bath 350 m²
€ 1,600,000
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
5 room housein Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
5 room house
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
4 bath 200 m²
€ 465,000
Between Poreč and Rovinj, in a small Istrian village, there is this authentic, renovated Ist…
4 room housein Kadumi, Croatia
4 room house
Kadumi, Croatia
5 bath 240 m²
€ 575,000
Istrian stone villa with pool for sale, built in 1930 but completely renovated. The house is…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 160 m²
€ 620,000
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of ​​160 m2 and 1000 …
4 room housein Porec, Croatia
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 250 m²
€ 599,000
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of ​​250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
4 room housein Porec, Croatia
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 300 m²
€ 590,000
In a beautiful Istrian village 12 km from Porec and only 7 km from the sea, this beautiful i…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 200 m²
€ 635,000
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of ​​200 m2 spr…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 170 m²
€ 630,000
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 169 m²
€ 515,000
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
Villa 2 room villain Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
3 bath 150 m²
€ 495,000
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
2 bath 180 m²
€ 470,000
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of ​​180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 170 m²
€ 520,000
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
3 room housein Porec, Croatia
3 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 181 m²
€ 570,000
The house with pool is located on a spacious garden of 990 m2. The house is spread over two …
Villa 4 room villain Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
6 bath 297 m²
€ 1,778,619
For sale new luxury villas and apartments in a new, 5 star resort in construction in Umag, I…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 233,803
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 232,037
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 73 m²
€ 216,192
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 71 m²
€ 210,508
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Villa 2 room villain Krizine, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Krizine, Croatia
2 bath 130 m²
€ 320,000
A detached house with a swimming pool for sale, only 5 km away from the sea. It was complete…

Regions with properties for sale

Porec
Opcina Selca
Opcina Orebic
Sibenik
Opcina Postira
Opcina Milna
Velika Gorica
Grad Makarska
Makarska
Grad Sveta Nedelja
Opcina Bol
Grad Opatija
Grad Rovinj
Rovinj
Crikvenica
Grad Crikvenica
Samobor
Solin
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete
Sesvete

Properties features in Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir