Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Croatia

villas
344
castles
2
cottages
13
mansions
3
bungalows
2
townhouses
1
duplexes
4
House To archive
Clear all
228 properties total found
4 room housein Opcina Postira, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale unfinished house located on a magnificent location, o…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
For sale is a fantastic luxury villa located in the vicinity of Sibenik, just 15 meters from…
3 room housein Opcina Postira, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY! For sale is an updated stone house located in the beautiful seasid…
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale is a two-story villa under construction, located in the vicinity of Trogir. The pla…
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a beautiful detached stone house located in the vicinity of Trogir. The crystal …
Villa 6 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Milna, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa in a beautiful bay on the south side of the island of B…
9 room housein Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a beautiful place near the sea. The villa consists of …
Villa 4 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
The stone villa is built cascading and divided into four levels and four fully functional ap…
Villa 5 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
Villa 3 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale is a three-story villa located on the island of Ciovo, near the beach and infrastru…
4 room housein Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
4 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a three-story house located 100 m from the sea on the north side of about. Ciovo. T…
9 room housein Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
8 room housein Borak, Croatia
8 room house
Borak, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
For sale is a house with a swimming pool located 200 meters from the beach and 7 km from Omi…
Villa 6 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
For sale recently built luxury villa on the Chiovo Peninsula near Trogir, located just 35 me…
Villa 9 room villain Bol, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Bol, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
The spacious house is located near the beach and is built of traditional white stone from th…
Villa 5 room villain Bol, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
The magnificent villa is located in a beautiful quiet bay on the island of Brac in the front…
8 room housein Postira, Croatia
8 room house
Postira, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a three-story stone house located in the very center of the city, near the sea. On …
Villa 4 room villain Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
7 room housein Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,380,000
For sale is a house located in a quiet location near the beach. The house has four floors. O…
6 room housein Duboka, Croatia
6 room house
Duboka, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
Two completely updated stone houses are for sale, located on a well-groomed plot with a Medi…
9 room housein Trogir, Croatia
9 room house
Trogir, Croatia
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,280,000
This guest house is located in a quiet location 20 km from Trogir and 10 km from Rogoznica. …
7 room housein Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
Villa 3 room villain Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale is a two-story house near the sea, located on a hillside in a quiet bay on the isla…
Villa 5 room villain Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a new luxury villa located on a small slope in a picturesque village in the subu…
7 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story house with a swimming pool located near the village of Sumartin on th…
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
A fully equipped and furnished house for sale in a charming seaside village, just 20 km from…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Trogir, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
Villa 3 room villain Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 10,000,000
For sale is a luxury villa located in the heart of an elite resort in Northern Istria. The v…

Regions with properties for sale

Opcina Rogoznica
Grad Korcula
Grad Omis
Grad Porec
Trogir
Korcula
Porec
Grad Supetar
Grad Sibenik
Supetar
Umag
City of Velika Gorica
Dubrovnik
Grad Zadar
Zapresic
Opcina Vela Luka
Opcina Sutivan
Grad Solin
Solin
Sesvete

Properties features in Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir