Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Croatia
villas
344
castles
2
cottages
13
mansions
3
bungalows
2
townhouses
1
duplexes
4
House
Clear all
228 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale unfinished house located on a magnificent location, o…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
For sale is a fantastic luxury villa located in the vicinity of Sibenik, just 15 meters from…
3 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY! For sale is an updated stone house located in the beautiful seasid…
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale is a two-story villa under construction, located in the vicinity of Trogir. The pla…
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a beautiful detached stone house located in the vicinity of Trogir. The crystal …
Villa 6 room villa
Milna, Croatia
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa in a beautiful bay on the south side of the island of B…
9 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a beautiful place near the sea. The villa consists of …
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
The stone villa is built cascading and divided into four levels and four fully functional ap…
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
Villa 3 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale is a three-story villa located on the island of Ciovo, near the beach and infrastru…
4 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a three-story house located 100 m from the sea on the north side of about. Ciovo. T…
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
8 room house
Borak, Croatia
15 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
For sale is a house with a swimming pool located 200 meters from the beach and 7 km from Omi…
Villa 6 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
For sale recently built luxury villa on the Chiovo Peninsula near Trogir, located just 35 me…
Villa 9 room villa
Bol, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
The spacious house is located near the beach and is built of traditional white stone from th…
Villa 5 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
The magnificent villa is located in a beautiful quiet bay on the island of Brac in the front…
8 room house
Postira, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a three-story stone house located in the very center of the city, near the sea. On …
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,380,000
For sale is a house located in a quiet location near the beach. The house has four floors. O…
6 room house
Duboka, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
Two completely updated stone houses are for sale, located on a well-groomed plot with a Medi…
9 room house
Trogir, Croatia
19 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,280,000
This guest house is located in a quiet location 20 km from Trogir and 10 km from Rogoznica. …
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale is a two-story house near the sea, located on a hillside in a quiet bay on the isla…
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a new luxury villa located on a small slope in a picturesque village in the subu…
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story house with a swimming pool located near the village of Sumartin on th…
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
A fully equipped and furnished house for sale in a charming seaside village, just 20 km from…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 10,000,000
For sale is a luxury villa located in the heart of an elite resort in Northern Istria. The v…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Regions with properties for sale
Opcina Rogoznica
Grad Korcula
Grad Omis
Grad Porec
Trogir
Korcula
Porec
Grad Supetar
Grad Sibenik
Supetar
Umag
City of Velika Gorica
Dubrovnik
Grad Zadar
Zapresic
Opcina Vela Luka
Opcina Sutivan
Grad Solin
Solin
Sesvete
Properties features in Croatia
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map