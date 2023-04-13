Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Croatia

28 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
Villa 2 room villain Opcina Bale, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Opcina Bale, Croatia
3 bath 1 850 m²
€ 545,000
Sv. Petar – Central Istria Top new villa with pool ISTRIA – CROATIA A great new villa – Is…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Bale, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 299,000
BALE Stone house with 107m2 newly renovated ISTRIA – CROATIA   Another insider tip…
1 room Cottagein Kanfanar, Croatia
1 room Cottage
Kanfanar, Croatia
1 bath 1 000 m²
€ 355,000
KANFANAR Beautiful stone house with 80m2 and large garden ISTRIA – CROATIA   A litt…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Visnjan, Croatia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Visnjan, Croatia
1 bath 760 m²
€ 290,000
VISNJAN – POREC New bungalow with 60m2 and pool in a private quiet location ISTRIA – CROAT…
9 room housein Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Hvar, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Three-storey villa is located in the city center, in a quiet location, surrounded by olive t…
Villa 5 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
5 room housein Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
A three-story commercial-residential facility with an area of 700 m2, located on a plot of 6…
Villa 5 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
9 room housein Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
9 room house
Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale a three-story house located in a quiet location in Podstran, 350 meters from the se…
Villa 5 room villain Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale a new luxury villa of 175 m2, located in a quiet location near Sibenik, 900 m from …
3 room housein Nerezisca, Croatia
3 room house
Nerezisca, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
For sale a new house of 118 sq.m., located on a plot of 444 sq.m. in the village of Nerezhis…
Villa 5 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Postira, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet location on the island of Brac, just 20 meters…
6 room housein Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
For sale is a luxurious spacious villa with sea views located on a hillside in the suburbs o…
9 room housein Groznjan, Croatia
9 room house
Groznjan, Croatia
17 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
For sale is an ancient estate built in the 19th century and completely renovated in 2012. Du…
Villa 6 room villain Marcana, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale a luxury adjoining villa under construction, located in a quiet location in the sub…
4 room housein Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury villa with sea views in the suburbs of Rogoznica. It is located on a hill wi…
Villa 4 room villain Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
The villa under construction, surrounded by greenery, located in a charming place in the dep…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Marcana, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marcana, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
For sale is a luxury villa located in a charming town in the heart of Istria. The villa has …
Villa 4 room villain Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale is a newly built luxury villa of modern architecture, located near Dubrovnik, just …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a spacious luxury villa surrounded by greenery, located in the vicinity of Zadar…
Villa 4 room villain Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omi&s…
Villa 4 room villain Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Prodol, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Prodol, Croatia
3 bath
€ 490,000
FILIPANA House with pool & fitness hall Istria - Croatia   An absolutely class …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Medulin, Croatia
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
PULA - MEDULIN Completely newly renovated ( Summer 2022 ) Holiday house in Medulin in the B…
2 room housein Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
1 bath 755 m²
€ 285,000
VALTURA – PULA Small stone house with garden ISTRIA – CROATIA   Only about 10 minut…

