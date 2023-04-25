Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Sesvete
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
6 room house in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
6 room house
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
I24416 Augusta Cesarca
2 room house in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room house
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
I22278 Kašinska
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir