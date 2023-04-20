Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Sesvete
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
15 properties total found
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 108,000
I25363 Jakova Gotovca
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
1 bath
42 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 105,000
I25281 Pavla Lončara
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 80,000
I24890 Željeznička ulica
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
134 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 261,299
I24894 Ignaca Puđaka
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 232,048
I24904 Ignaca Puđaka
5 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
142 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 289,999
I24860 Begonija
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,701
I24901 Kobiljačka
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 179,401
I24903 Kobiljačka
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
101 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 232,301
I24902 Kobiljačka
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
146 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
I24619 Rebro
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
I24249 Ulica Kaktusa
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 152,840
I23366 Vjenceslava Novaka
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 152,715
I23362 Vjenceslava Novaka
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
91 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 190,775
I23356 Vjenceslava Novaka
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 218,405
I23353 Vjenceslava Novaka
