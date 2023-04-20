Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Sesvete
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 108,000
I25363 Jakova Gotovca
Apartment 1 bathroomin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
1 bath 42 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 105,000
I25281 Pavla Lončara
2 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 80,000
I24890 Željeznička ulica
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 261,299
I24894 Ignaca Puđaka
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 232,048
I24904 Ignaca Puđaka
5 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
5 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 142 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 289,999
I24860 Begonija
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,701
I24901 Kobiljačka
3 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 179,401
I24903 Kobiljačka
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 232,301
I24902 Kobiljačka
3 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 146 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
I24619 Rebro
2 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
I24249 Ulica Kaktusa
3 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 152,840
I23366 Vjenceslava Novaka
3 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 152,715
I23362 Vjenceslava Novaka
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 91 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 190,775
I23356 Vjenceslava Novaka
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,405
I23353 Vjenceslava Novaka
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir