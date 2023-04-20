Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Sesvete

Residential properties for sale in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia

17 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 108,000
I25363 Jakova Gotovca
Apartment 1 bathroomin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
1 bath 42 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 105,000
I25281 Pavla Lončara
2 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 80,000
I24890 Željeznička ulica
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 261,299
I24894 Ignaca Puđaka
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 232,048
I24904 Ignaca Puđaka
5 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
5 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 142 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 289,999
I24860 Begonija
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,701
I24901 Kobiljačka
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 232,301
I24902 Kobiljačka
3 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 179,401
I24903 Kobiljačka
3 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 146 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
I24619 Rebro
6 room housein Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
6 room house
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
I24416 Augusta Cesarca
2 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
I24249 Ulica Kaktusa
3 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 152,840
I23366 Vjenceslava Novaka
3 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 152,715
I23362 Vjenceslava Novaka
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 91 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 190,775
I23356 Vjenceslava Novaka
4 room apartmentin Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,405
I23353 Vjenceslava Novaka
2 room housein Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room house
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
I22278 Kašinska
