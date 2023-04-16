Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grad Zapresic, Croatia

4 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 279,999
I25134 Kostanjek
2 room apartmentin Luznica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Luznica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 102,999
I24721 Mirka Ožegovića
4 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
I24620 Pijavišće
3 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 155,000
Stenjevec, near Samoborska cesta and Aleja Bologna   Nice, three-room apartment with a tot…
4 room apartmentin Zapresic, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 373,000
I24440 Pavla Lončara
3 room apartmentin Zapresic, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 177,191
I24265 Ulica Pavla Lončara
2 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 150,000
I23856 Sigetje
3 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 180,000
I23632 Posavje
3 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 130,000
I23208 Hrvatskih Iseljenika
4 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 293,000
I17607 Borčec
4 room apartmentin Zapresic, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 165,000
I22461 Krčelićeva

Properties features in Grad Zapresic, Croatia

