Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
In a small village near Zadar, we sell a beautiful house with pool of large accommodation ca…
€849,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR - modern villa with sea view We are selling a beautiful villa, located north of the …
€2,80M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Apartment in a beautiful villa with pool Only 5 kilometers from Zadar is t…
€230,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, MOCIRE - Luxury apartment with a garden in a new building Zadar is both an atmosphe…
€295,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Luxury villa by the sea Beautiful luxury villa in Kožino near Zadar Zadar …
€2,80M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, DIKLO - Luxury villa with pool and sea view Beautiful villa with pool for sale in D…
€1,20M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
ZADAR, BORIK - Beautiful house near the sea! We are mediating the sale of a beautiful semi-d…
€600,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PETRČANE - Apartment in a new building, ground floor Apartment for sale in Petrčane…
€285,000

