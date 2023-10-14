Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, MOCIRE - Luxury apartment with a garden in a new building Zadar is both an atmosphe…
€295,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Apartment in a beautiful villa with pool Only 5 kilometers from Zadar is t…
€230,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PETRČANE - Apartment in a new building, ground floor Apartment for sale in Petrčane…
€285,000

