Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Zadar County
Grad Zadar
Residential properties for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
209 m²
€ 1,150,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 209m2 (gross area 536m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
235 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 235m2 on the 2nd floor of an ur…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
€ 550,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable three-room apartment of 91.50m2 on the 1st floor of an…
Villa 2 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
59 m²
€ 390,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable two-room apartment of 58.50 m2 on the 1st floor of an …
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 240m2 on the 2nd floor of an…
2 room apartment
Crno, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
Apartment in an exceptional location, tourist potential, Zadar A two-room apartment with a n…
5 room house
Crno, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
244 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
House on three floors, roof terrace, 400 m from the sea, Zadar, 244.43 m2 Not far from the P…
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
206 m²
€ 1,250,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 206.02m2 on the ground floor of a b…
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
197 m²
€ 1,200,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 197.38m2 on the second floor of a b…
2 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 450,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Two-room apartment NKP 64.89m2 on the 1st floor of a buildi…
3 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 600,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Three-room apartment NKP 67.66m2 on the 1st floor of a buil…
3 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 600,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Three-room apartment NKP 88.71m2 on the 1st floor of a buil…
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
182 m²
€ 990,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 182.18m2 on the ground floor of a b…
4 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
230 m²
€ 1,550,000
Kožino - luxurious new building Four-room apartment NKP 230.16m2 on the second floor of a b…
4 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 255,000
4-room apartment, elevator, storage room, modernly furnished, 85 m2, Višnjik, Zadar 4 bedroo…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
208 m²
€ 1,230,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 208m2 (gross area 532m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
202 m²
€ 1,270,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 202 m2 (gross area 517 m2) on the ground flo…
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
6 bath
730 m²
€ 820,000
Check out this stunning villa in the most historical Zadar, the most historical city in cent…
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
3 bath
180 m²
€ 850,000
Zadar is one of the most dominant locations on the Adriatic coastline that will absolutely b…
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
4 bath
210 m²
€ 1,000,000
Check out this fascinating contemporary piece of architecture that is located in Zadar, one …
3 room house
Kozino, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
142 m²
€ 310,000
Furnished family house of 142 m2 is located in the newly built settlement Bokanjac in Zadar.…
9 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
261 m²
€ 350,000
House with three apartments and additional potential, 261.15 m2, Zadar/Kolovare The house wi…
House
Kozino, Croatia
1 085 m²
€ 2,280,000
Newly renovated villa with 15 apartments, restaurant and parking lots, 1,085 m2, Borik, Zada…
Properties features in Grad Zadar, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map