Apartments for sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

Vodnjan
7
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/1
€388,600
2 room apartment in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
€386,200
2 room apartment in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
€419,000
2 room apartment in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
€386,200
2 room apartment in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/1
€407,600
2 room apartment in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
€400,000
2 room apartment in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
€386,200

