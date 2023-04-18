Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartmentin Srima, Croatia
3 room apartment
Srima, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 4
€ 153,800
Apartment 3 rooms, 61.52 m2, Srima A three-room apartment only 240m from the beach on Srima …
Housein Vodice, Croatia
House
Vodice, Croatia
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
House for adaptation, 83.45 m2, Vodice The house with a gross area of ​​83.45 m2 on a buildi…
2 room apartmentin Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tribunj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,000
Apartment with sea view and 2 balconies, Tribunj A two-room apartment with an area of ​​47.5…
3 room housein Vodice, Croatia
3 room house
Vodice, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
House with pool 197.77m2, Vodice In a quiet location near the very center of Vodice, the tou…
3 room housein Vodice, Croatia
3 room house
Vodice, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
House with swimming pool 212.32 m2, Vodice In a quiet location near the very center of Vodic…
4 room housein Prvic Luka, Croatia
4 room house
Prvic Luka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 181 m²
€ 280,000
Island Prvić, unfinished detached family villa for sale, surface area 181 m2, on a plot of 4…
9 room housein Vodice, Croatia
9 room house
Vodice, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 255 m² Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
I24437 Ante Starčevića
8 room housein Vodice, Croatia
8 room house
Vodice, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 234 m²
€ 420,000
Detached house with sea view, 234.48 m2, center of Vodice The apartment house is located in …

