Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Varaždin County
  4. Grad Varazdin
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Varazdin, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room housein Grad Varazdin, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 191 m²
€ 154,600
I24718 Vladimira Nazora
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir