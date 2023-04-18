Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Varaždin County
  4. Grad Varazdin

Residential properties for sale in Grad Varazdin, Croatia

4 properties total found
6 room housein Grad Varazdin, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 191 m²
€ 154,600
I24718 Vladimira Nazora
4 room apartmentin Grad Varazdin, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 573,500
Varaždin - in the immediate vicinity of the Old Town Experience the comfort of the most lux…
3 room apartmentin Grad Varazdin, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 327,921
Varaždin - in the immediate vicinity of the Old Town Experience the comfort of the most lux…
4 room apartmentin Grad Varazdin, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m²
€ 537,900
Varaždin - in the immediate vicinity of the Old Town Experience the comfort of the most lux…
