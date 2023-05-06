Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Umag

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

Umag
27
44 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 10,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 309,548
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 221,000
2 room house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 472,068
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 511,219
2 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 355,713
1 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 320,251
1 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€ 327,052
Villa 3 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
€ 1,250,000
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
€ 183,000
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€ 184,000
Villa 4 room villa in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
€ 1,778,619
1 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€ 202,352
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€ 233,803
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€ 232,037
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 216,192
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
€ 210,508
2 room house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 485,000
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Basanija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Price on request
6 room apartment in Basanija, Croatia
6 room apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
€ 760,000
Villa 4 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€ 231,856
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
€ 216,954
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
€ 216,954
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€ 246,109

Properties features in Grad Umag, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir