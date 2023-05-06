Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

Croatia
Umag
27
Clear all
44 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
5
3
2
€ 10,000,000
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
7
6
2
€ 2,000,000
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
152 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2
1
81 m²
€ 309,548
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2
2
85 m²
€ 221,000
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
100 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
100 m²
€ 472,068
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
109 m²
€ 511,219
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
2
1
67 m²
€ 355,713
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1
2
78 m²
€ 320,251
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1
2
74 m²
€ 327,052
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
3
4
260 m²
€ 1,250,000
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2
2
69 m²
€ 183,000
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2
2
67 m²
€ 184,000
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
4
6
297 m²
€ 1,778,619
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
1
1
33 m²
€ 202,352
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2
2
79 m²
€ 233,803
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2
2
79 m²
€ 232,037
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2
2
73 m²
€ 216,192
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2
2
71 m²
€ 210,508
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
160 m²
€ 485,000
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Basanija, Croatia
3
3
220 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4
2
500 m²
Price on request
6 room apartment
Basanija, Croatia
6
4
342 m²
€ 760,000
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4
2
1 000 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
79 m²
€ 231,856
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
71 m²
€ 216,954
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
71 m²
€ 216,954
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2
2
79 m²
€ 246,109
