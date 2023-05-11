Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

Trogir
3 room apartment in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
3 room apartment
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 500,000
1 room apartment in Mastrinka, Croatia
1 room apartment
Mastrinka, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 150,000
5 room apartment in Trogir, Croatia
5 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 290,000
3 room apartment in Trogir, Croatia
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Zedno, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in Zedno, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€ 455,000
3 room apartment in Zedno, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Trogir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 230,000
2 room apartment in Trogir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€ 180,000

