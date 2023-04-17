Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Grad Sveta Nedelja

Residential properties for sale in Grad Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

Sveta Nedelja
2
11 properties total found
5 room housein Strmec, Croatia
5 room house
Strmec, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 330,000
Holy Sunday, Beautiful detached family house of 300 m2 on a plot of 1910 m2. The house was…
7 room housein Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 498,999
I24650 Skendrovićev put
7 room housein Strmec, Croatia
7 room house
Strmec, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,001
I24443 Ulica Jasena
5 room apartmentin Novaki, Croatia
5 room apartment
Novaki, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 146 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 228,000
APARTMENT FOR SALE HOLY SUNDAY, 146.46 m2. Two-story apartment for sale on the second floor …
7 room housein Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 246 m² Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
I24084 Za Gaj
4 room apartmentin Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 room apartment
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 199,000
I23961 Franjina ulica
4 room apartmentin Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 room apartment
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 199,000
I23962 Franjina ulica
5 room housein Novaki, Croatia
5 room house
Novaki, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m²
€ 530,000
Sveta Nedjelja, a beautiful estate with an autochthonous Zagorje family house   Beautiful …
8 room housein Strmec, Croatia
8 room house
Strmec, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
I23489 Ulica Platana
5 room housein Novaki, Croatia
5 room house
Novaki, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
I22082 Dr. Franje Tuđmana
9 room housein Novaki, Croatia
9 room house
Novaki, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 430,000
I18794 Dr. Franje Tuđmana

Properties features in Grad Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir