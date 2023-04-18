Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia

4 room housein Stari Grad, Croatia
4 room house
Stari Grad, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 189 m²
€ 495,000
Hvar, Stari Grad, apartment house on two floors, floor plan area 129m2, living area with ter…
5 room housein Stari Grad, Croatia
5 room house
Stari Grad, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 499,000
Old TownWe are selling a family house in Stari Grad on Hvar. The house has five bedrooms, th…
3 room housein Stari Grad, Croatia
3 room house
Stari Grad, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 177 m²
€ 499,000
Hvar, Stari Grad, terraced house of approx. 177 m2, on three floors (ground floor, first, s…

