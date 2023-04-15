Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
46
17 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
4 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 Floor
€ 1,162,000
For sale a luxury apartment of 166 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of an apar…
3 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 4,300,000
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
2 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a luxury apartment located on an exceptional location in the historic city cente…
Villa 3 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
For sale is a luxurious three-story villa located in the center of Split. The villa is locat…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet and peaceful place in the suburbs of Split. Th…
3 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 695,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!!  For sale is an elite apartment located in an excellent…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
For sale is a newly built modern villa located just a short drive from Split. The villa cons…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a beautiful new villa located on a hillside in the suburb of Split - Podstran. T…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a new villa of modern architecture, located near Split.  The villa consists of…
2 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a large exclusive apartment with sea views, located in a quiet location in a ver…
Villa 3 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,390,000
A beautiful modern villa for sale, located in the suburbs of Split, only 800 m from the sea.…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Продается недавно построенная вилла с бассейном, расположенная на склоне холма  в окрес…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Продается новая вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Поскольку она была п…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…

