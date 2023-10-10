Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Split
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
68
House To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
9 room house with double glazed windows, with sea view, with garage in Grad Split, Croatia
9 room house with double glazed windows, with sea view, with garage
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
HOUSING WITH THE VIEW AT THE SEA IN THE SUPPORT For sale is a residential building with a t…
€4,50M
4 room house with furniture, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Well-established B&B in Varoš, a five-minute walk from the Riva and the West Coast, overlook…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL IN THE ELITE NEIGHBORHOOD OF SPLIT A beautiful villa for sale lo…
€3,10M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
ELITE VILLA WITH THE POOL IN THE PREPARING OF THE COLLECT For sale is a luxurious new villa…
€1,70M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
€2,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
€4,30M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a luxurious three-story villa located in the center of Split. The villa is locat…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet and peaceful place in the suburbs of Split. Th…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a newly built modern villa located just a short drive from Split. The villa cons…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful new villa located on a hillside in the suburb of Split - Podstran. T…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
€1,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
A beautiful modern villa for sale, located in the suburbs of Split, only 800 m from the sea.…
€2,39M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Продается новая вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Поскольку она была п…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
€1,55M

Property types in Grad Split

villas

Properties features in Grad Split, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir