Mountain View Houses for Sale in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
68
7 properties total found
9 room house with double glazed windows, with sea view, with garage in Grad Split, Croatia
9 room house with double glazed windows, with sea view, with garage
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
HOUSING WITH THE VIEW AT THE SEA IN THE SUPPORT For sale is a residential building with a t…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL IN THE ELITE NEIGHBORHOOD OF SPLIT A beautiful villa for sale lo…
€3,10M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
ELITE VILLA WITH THE POOL IN THE PREPARING OF THE COLLECT For sale is a luxurious new villa…
€1,70M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
€620,000

