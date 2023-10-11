Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Senj
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Senj, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
SENJ, SVETI JURAJ - Apartment house with sea view A spacious apartment house is for sale in …
€1,03M
House with sea view in Jablanac, Croatia
House with sea view
Jablanac, Croatia
Area 1 237 m²
Renovation of the old school with a preliminary design for a luxury boutique hotel with swim…
€222

Properties features in Grad Senj, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir