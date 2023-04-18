Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Senj, Croatia

3 room housein Prizna, Croatia
3 room house
Prizna, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 222 m²
€ 350,000
Prizna, detached house A detached house on 3 floors, 222 m2 (74m2 floor plan area of each f…
6 room housein Senj, Croatia
6 room house
Senj, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 303 m² Number of floors 2
€ 499,000
Family house with business premises, terrace, 302.74 m2, Senj In Senj, not far from the cent…
9 room housein Prizna, Croatia
9 room house
Prizna, Croatia
18 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Apartment building, direct access to the beach, garage, 632 m2, Prizna,In Prizna, 15 km from…
2 room housein Grad Senj, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Senj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 250,000
Stinica, Northern Velebit National Park   Beautiful house with a total area of ​​approx. 8…
4 room housein Vratarusa, Croatia
4 room house
Vratarusa, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
House 150m2 on a large plot of 1,000m2, Krivi Put near Senj The house with a net usable area…
Housein Senj, Croatia
House
Senj, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 656 m²
Price on request
Senj, center, business building with floor plan area of 656 m2It is located in the M2 zone, …
3 room housein Jablanac, Croatia
3 room house
Jablanac, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 232 m²
€ 730,000
Impressive and isolated house with swimming pool in Velebit Nature Park, 232 m2 It is incred…

