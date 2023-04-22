Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Rovinj

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

3 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Rovinj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
ROVINJ Historic Venetian villa in the center of Rovinj from 1929 Istria - Croatia In the c…
2 room house in Rovinj, Croatia
2 room house
Rovinj, Croatia
2 bath
€ 349,000
BALE – ROVINJ Detached house with large garden & sea view ISTRIA – CROATIA   In…
8 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
8 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
7 bath 600 m²
Price on request
The picturesque charming town of Rovinj located on the west coast of the Istrian peninsula w…

