Villas for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

Villa 5 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
€2,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
€850,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€2,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful estate located in a picturesque town in the suburbs of Pula. The est…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale beautiful villa with sea views in the vicinity of Pula. The villa consists of three…
€3,25M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa with sea views, located in the residential area of the gu Pula. The vil…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villa with pool for sale just a few steps from the beautiful blue sea and sandy be…
€1,88M

