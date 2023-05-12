Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a beautiful estate located in a picturesque town in the suburbs of Pula. The est…
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 3,250,000
For sale beautiful villa with sea views in the vicinity of Pula. The villa consists of three…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa with sea views, located in the residential area of the gu Pula. The vil…
Villa 3 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,880,000
Beautiful villa with pool for sale just a few steps from the beautiful blue sea and sandy be…

