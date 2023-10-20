Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

villas
9
House To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
5 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,50M
4 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
€674,000
4 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
€520,000
9 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 501 m²
€1,30M
7 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
€721,000
8 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
8 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 2
€750,000
5 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,00M
9 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,50M
9 room house with Вторая линия in Grad Pula, Croatia
9 room house with Вторая линия
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,56M
2 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€468,000
House in Grad Pula, Croatia
House
Grad Pula, Croatia
Area 52 m²
€350,000
3 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
€495,000
4 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
€399,000
3 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
€2,80M
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grad Pula, Croatia
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 504 m²
CROATIA, ISTRIA, MEDULIN Luxury apartment house with pool and jacuzzi In the immediate vic…
€1,46M
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
€2,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
€850,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€2,00M
Mansion 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Mansion 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
€399,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful estate located in a picturesque town in the suburbs of Pula. The est…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale beautiful villa with sea views in the vicinity of Pula. The villa consists of three…
€3,25M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa with sea views, located in the residential area of the gu Pula. The vil…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villa with pool for sale just a few steps from the beautiful blue sea and sandy be…
€1,88M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
PULA New house in a beautiful location with 270m2 of living space ISTRIA – CROATIA A large …
€680,000

