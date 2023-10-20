Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Pula
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

2 BHK
12
3 BHK
12
Apartment To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
2 room apartment with first coastline in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment with first coastline
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
€405,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
ISTRIA, PULA - Luxury smart home two-story apartment in the center of 76.86 m2! In the cen…
€269,010
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
€323,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/1
€450,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
€450,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/1
€450,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/4
€375,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/4
€369,250
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
€435,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
€330,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
€360,000
4 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 3
€406,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/1
€310,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
€360,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 99
€580,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
€366,700
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
€411,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
€310,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
€320,000
5 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/4
€404,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/4
€374,500
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
€360,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
€411,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
€360,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Grad Pula, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - Renovated apartment in the center Pula is the largest city of the Istrian Co…
€159,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - A new building with a total of 4 residential units is located near the center…
€156,500
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
€360,000

Properties features in Grad Pula, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir