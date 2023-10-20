Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

apartments
28
houses
26
54 properties total found
2 room apartment with first coastline in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment with first coastline
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
€405,000
5 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,50M
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
ISTRIA, PULA - Luxury smart home two-story apartment in the center of 76.86 m2! In the cen…
€269,010
4 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
€674,000
4 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
€520,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
€323,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/1
€450,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
€450,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/1
€450,000
9 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 501 m²
€1,30M
7 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
€721,000
8 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
8 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 2
€750,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/4
€375,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/4
€369,250
5 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,00M
9 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,50M
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
€435,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
€330,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
€360,000
9 room house with Вторая линия in Grad Pula, Croatia
9 room house with Вторая линия
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,56M
4 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 3
€406,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/1
€310,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
€360,000
2 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€468,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 99
€580,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
€366,700
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
€411,000
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
€310,000
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
€320,000
House in Grad Pula, Croatia
House
Grad Pula, Croatia
Area 52 m²
€350,000

