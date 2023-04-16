Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

Villa 2 room villain Kadumi, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
2 bath 242 m²
€ 615,000
Poreč is a popular summer resort on the coast of the Istrian peninsula in western Croatia. I…
Villa 5 room villain Kadumi, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
3 bath 380 m²
€ 665,000
The villa is located in a quiet place with all facilities, yet in a quiet location that allo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Varvari, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
8 bath 520 m²
€ 1,100,000
In a quiet place only 6 km from the center of Poreč and 3 km from the sea, there is this bea…
Villa 4 room villain Varvari, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
4 bath 170 m²
€ 870,000
In the vicinity of Poreč, 4 km from the city and the sea, this modern villa with a swimming …
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 150 m²
€ 620,000
This tastefully decorated house consists of a living room of 150 m2 and a garden of 650 m2. …
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 165 m²
€ 530,000
The villa consists of 3 bedrooms and four bathrooms with a living area of ​​165 m2 on a plot…
Villa 6 room villain Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath 174 m²
€ 740,000
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
Villa 6 room villain Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath 199 m²
€ 780,000
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
Villa 5 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
5 bath 240 m²
€ 675,000
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Villa 5 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
31 bath 400 m²
€ 920,000
This wonderful-looking property in Poreč is now on sale! Take a look at this unique estate l…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
21 bath 240 m²
€ 721,000
Are you wondering where to find a quality property for an affordable price? Check out this v…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 160 m²
€ 620,000
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of ​​160 m2 and 1000 …
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 170 m²
€ 630,000
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 200 m²
€ 635,000
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of ​​200 m2 spr…
Villa 4 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 169 m²
€ 515,000
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
2 bath 180 m²
€ 470,000
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of ​​180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 170 m²
€ 520,000
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 187 m²
€ 650,000
In a very attractive location, only 70m from the sea and the beautiful beaches of Poreč, lux…
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 146 m²
€ 595,000
We are selling a beautiful house with a pool of contemporary design in one of the most beaut…

