Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krapina-Zagorje County
  4. Grad Oroslavje

Residential properties for sale in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia

1 property total found
6 room house in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
I23816 Stubička cesta
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir