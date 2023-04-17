Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Grad Opatija
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia

Opatija
6
Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a gorgeous remodeled secession villa in first row to the sea, just few steps away f…
Villa 5 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
Villa 6 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
Villa 2 room villain Icici, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Icici, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Real Estate agents are Property consisting of land and the buildings on it, along with its s…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Veprinac, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,100,000
Searching for a villa in the Istrian peninsula? A true pearl of the Adriatic coast, Istra is…
Villa 3 room villain Bregi, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bregi, Croatia
3 bath 180 m²
€ 1,200,000
Welcome to this true Mediterranean resort in the most stunning town of Opatija, in the Istri…

Properties features in Grad Opatija, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir