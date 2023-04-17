Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia

Opatija
12
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 9 room villain Viganj, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Viganj, Croatia
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,685,187
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …
4 room housein Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m²
€ 239,000
I24463 Ulica kralja Petra Krešimira IV
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 235,620
Trnava - new construction Four-room apartment NKP 84.15m2 on the 2nd floor of a building un…
3 room apartmentin Sop, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sop, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 130,385
I22326 Brestovečka
5 room housein Donji Stupnik, Croatia
5 room house
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 302 m² Number of floors 3
€ 284,999
I24070 Drobilina
House 1 bathroomin Sop, Croatia
House 1 bathroom
Sop, Croatia
1 bath 70 m²
€ 111,181
I25357 Ulica Breza
2 room housein Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 160 m²
€ 485,000
For sale nice, beautiful house with a sea view of Crveni Vrh bay. The house consist of: …
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 168,000
I24814 Kapucinska
Villa 3 room villain Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath 150 m²
€ 626,658
This tastefully decorated house consists of a living room of 150 m2 and a garden of 650 m2. …
1 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 18 m²
€ 50,000
Trešnjevka, near the old Trešnjevka park Nice one-room apartment with an area of 18.25 m2 i…
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 359,499
I24154 Prilaz baruna Filipovića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 246,400
I24349 Letovanička

Properties features in Grad Opatija, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
