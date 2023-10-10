UAE
Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Opatija
32
House
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
140 m²
2
OPATIJA - house 140m2 with a panoramic view of the sea + environment 386m2 The house consist…
€430,000
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
5
2
204 m²
1
OPATIJA, CENTER - detached house with a beautiful view and garden in the center of Opatija. …
€1,05M
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Veprinac, Croatia
14
8
1 000 m²
3
OPATIJA, VEPRINAC - villa 1000m2 with sea view with 6 apartments and pool + environment 1000…
€1,65M
Recommend
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Opatija, Croatia
489 m²
OPATIJA- Villa with beautiful panoramic sea view We offer a beautiful villa with pool and …
€1,000,000
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
9
9
641 m²
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€3,90M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Poljane, Croatia
3
2
180 m²
We offer a beautiful detached villa with panoramic views of the Kvarner Bay. The villa is ex…
€1,20M
Recommend
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
8
5
430 m²
2
OPATIJA, MATULJI - Villa with a view of the Kvarner blue Opatija, a beautiful coastal town…
€892,300
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
3
4
255 m²
2
OPATIJA, BREGI - Luxury villa with a beautiful view of Kvarner Opatija, a beautiful coasta…
€1,50M
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with garage
Veprinac, Croatia
11
12
1 000 m²
3
OPATIJA - Luxury house above Opatija Villa with seven apartments, swimming pool and sea vi…
€1,66M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
3
3
163 m²
OPATIJA - Modern villa with pool and sea view Known by different names such as the Old Lad…
€1,50M
Recommend
House 4 bathrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Icici, Croatia
4
246 m²
1
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - house of 240m2 in a great position with pool and sea view We are selling …
€680,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pobri, Croatia
4
4
212 m²
2
OPATIJA, POBRI - semi-detached house with pool, garden and sea view above Opatija From the…
€510,000
Recommend
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
2
2
125 m²
1
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - exclusive stone house with a pool near the sea and Opatija Very close to …
€720,000
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Veprinac, Croatia
5
4
200 m²
OPATIJA, VEPRINAC - Beautiful holiday villa with a view of Kvarner. In a quiet location su…
€890,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
4
4
430 m²
1
OPATIJA, CENTER unique luxury house with unique interior and exterior. ONLY IN OUR OFFER! W…
€4,00M
Recommend
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
7
7
758 m²
3
OPATIJA, CENTER - an impressively modern villa with a swimming pool in the center of Opatija…
€3,99M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lovran, Croatia
5
6
400 m²
3
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - newly furnished modern villa 400m2 with pool near Opatija, panoramic sea v…
€1,75M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lovran, Croatia
4
4
400 m²
2
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - unique villa near Opatija with indoor pool, panoramic sea view, surrounded…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opatija, Croatia
5
4
255 m²
3
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opatija, Croatia
12
5
4
For sale a beautiful new villa located in the coastal tourist town of Opatija, in the heart …
€3,99M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
8
4
4
€8,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
6
3
3
For sale a gorgeous remodeled secession villa in first row to the sea, just few steps away f…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
7
3
2
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
8
2
3
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
€1,20M
Recommend
