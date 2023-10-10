UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Croatia
Grad Opatija
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Opatija
27
Apartment
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
108 m²
2
Opatija, Center - floor of an Austro-Hungarian villa with a separate entrance and garden Opa…
€1
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
50 m²
OPATIJA, KOSIĆEVO - Apartment 1R + LR 50 m2 Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€187,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
2
127 m²
3
IČIĆI- Luxury apartment in a new building in a fantastic location located on the second floo…
€760,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
1
1
75 m²
3
IČIĆI - Luxury apartment in a new building We offer a luxury and superbly decorated apartm…
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
2
91 m²
3
OPATIJA - Apartment in the city center with sea view Opatija, a beautiful coastal town loc…
€540,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
37 m²
4
OPATIJA, CENTER - APARTMENT IN AN AUSTRIAN VILLA NEAR THE SEA Opatija, a beautiful coastal…
€199,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
3
3
222 m²
OPATIJA - Penthouse in a fantastic location Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€1,82M
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
3
200 m²
2
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€1,20M
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
59 m²
6
OPATIJA, top-quality apartment with a total area of 59.16 m2, 1 bedroom + living room, with …
€420,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
43 m²
3
OPATIJA, CENTER - Apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa 100 m from the sea! Opatija, a be…
€260,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Icici, Croatia
2
2
90 m²
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - a larger apartment with a terrace near the sea in a new building with a pan…
€290,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
75 m²
2
OPATIJA, CENTER - first row to the sea - extremely comfortable apartment, fully furnished, h…
€399,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
2
1
107 m²
3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - luxuriously furnished apartment near the sea, jacuzzi, panoramic sea view …
€475,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
3
2
87 m²
2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - NEW - exclusive new building with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of t…
€475,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
1
1
38 m²
2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment in a new building with a swimming pool, garage, elevator near the…
€229,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
2
93 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - 2-bedroom apartment with a garden of 110 m2 in a new building, garage, cen…
€675,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
73 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment with a garden in a new building in the center of Opatija, garage…
€530,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
75 m²
3
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we offer an apartment in a superb new building under the new r…
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
67 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment of 67m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija with a garage…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
64 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment 64m2 in a new building, 200 meters from the beach and the center…
€478,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
2
80 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - larger apartment 80m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija, terrace,…
€596,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
3
3
139 m²
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we present a larger apartment of 140m2 in a superb new buildin…
€1,08M
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
2
2
97 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - furnished apartment with unique characteristics in the center of Opatija w…
€920,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
2
124 m²
3
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment in a new building with a swimming pool and…
€795,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
3
2
137 m²
2
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment 137m2 in a new building with a swimming po…
€770,000
Recommend
Property types in Grad Opatija
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
Properties features in Grad Opatija, Croatia
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL