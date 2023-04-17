Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Grad Opatija
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia

Opatija
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking dist…
3 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
3 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRAN, NEW BUILDINGLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at …

Properties features in Grad Opatija, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir