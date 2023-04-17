Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Grad Opatija
Residential properties for sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Opatija
12 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a gorgeous remodeled secession villa in first row to the sea, just few steps away f…
Villa 5 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
Villa 6 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking dist…
3 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRAN, NEW BUILDINGLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at …
Villa 2 room villa
Icici, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
3 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Real Estate agents are Property consisting of land and the buildings on it, along with its s…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
6 bath
550 m²
€ 2,100,000
Searching for a villa in the Istrian peninsula? A true pearl of the Adriatic coast, Istra is…
Villa 3 room villa
Bregi, Croatia
3 bath
180 m²
€ 1,200,000
Welcome to this true Mediterranean resort in the most stunning town of Opatija, in the Istri…
9 room house
Opatija, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
Opatija, luxury villa of approx. 400 m2 on two floors, on a plot of 625 m2. A location that…
Properties features in Grad Opatija, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
