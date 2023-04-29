Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Omis
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

Omis
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Borak, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Borak, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,254,000
For sale a beautiful three-story villa with a total area of 817.52 m2, located in a quiet lo…
Villa 4 room villa in Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Omis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an exclusive villa located among the rocks in one of the most beautiful parts of…
Villa 4 room villa in Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omi&s…
Villa 4 room villa in Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Продается красивая недавно построенная трех этажная вилла, расположеная на склоне холма, над…

Properties features in Grad Omis, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir