Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Omis

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

Omis
4
9 properties total found
8 room house in Borak, Croatia
8 room house
Borak, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
For sale is a house with a swimming pool located 200 meters from the beach and 7 km from Omi…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Borak, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Borak, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,254,000
For sale a beautiful three-story villa with a total area of 817.52 m2, located in a quiet lo…
Villa 4 room villa in Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Omis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an exclusive villa located among the rocks in one of the most beautiful parts of…
5 room house in Borak, Croatia
5 room house
Borak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location in…
9 room house in Borak, Croatia
9 room house
Borak, Croatia
20 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 4
€ 855,000
Spacious apartment house for sale with open sea view, located in an attractive location in a…
3 room house in Omis, Croatia
3 room house
Omis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
House for sale, situated close to Omiš on top location, first row to the sea. House i…
4 room house in Borak, Croatia
4 room house
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
We are selling a beautiful south-facing holiday home with open sea views, surrounded by gree…
Villa 4 room villa in Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omi&s…
Villa 4 room villa in Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Продается красивая недавно построенная трех этажная вилла, расположеная на склоне холма, над…

Properties features in Grad Omis, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir