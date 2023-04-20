Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Grad Obrovac
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Obrovac, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
8 room housein Karin Gornji, Croatia
8 room house
Karin Gornji, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 281 m²
€ 194,000
House in a quiet environment, close to the sea, with high potential The house is located on…

Properties features in Grad Obrovac, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir