Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Novigrad
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novigrad, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD - Two-story apartment near the city center For sale is a spacious two-story…
€319,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD - 2 bedroom + bathroom with sea view The apartment is located on the seco…
€199,000

Properties features in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir