Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Makarska
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

Makarska
9
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
9 room house in Makarska, Croatia
9 room house
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000

Properties features in Grad Makarska, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir