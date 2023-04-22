Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Istria County
Grad Labin
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Grad Labin, Croatia
Labin
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 995,000
On the market for the first time a large stone house with a soul from centuries past! A rar…
4 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
78 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 297,806
Kostrena Hills ⌂ Residential complex Welcome to the advertisement of a future high-quality h…
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 282,285
Trnava - new construction Four-room apartment NKP 104.55m2 on the 3rd floor of a building u…
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 183,000
I25479 Pavlenski put
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
139 m²
€ 275,000
Trogir - center, three bedroom duplex apartment of 138.93 m2 in the attic of a stone house. …
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 108,990
I24712 Ščitarjevska
Villa 3 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
3 bath
183 m²
€ 490,000
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 466,785
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK, MALI KARTEC, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a…
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 198,000
SALE, APARTMENT, Ferenšćica, Ivanićgradska street, 3-bedroom, excellent condition, ready to …
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 130,000
Peščenica, near Ivanićgradska street Neat and well-maintained two-room apartment of 57.17 m…
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
85 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 270,000
I25295 II Zagorska
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath
967 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
