  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Labin

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Grad Labin, Croatia

Labin
1
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

9 room house in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 995,000
On the market for the first time a large stone house with a soul from centuries past! A rar…
4 room apartment in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 78 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 297,806
Kostrena Hills ⌂ Residential complex Welcome to the advertisement of a future high-quality h…
4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 282,285
Trnava - new construction Four-room apartment NKP 104.55m2 on the 3rd floor of a building u…
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 183,000
I25479 Pavlenski put
3 room house in Trogir, Croatia
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 275,000
Trogir - center, three bedroom duplex apartment of 138.93 m2 in the attic of a stone house. …
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² Number of floors 2
€ 108,990
I24712 Ščitarjevska
Villa 3 room villa in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
3 bath 183 m²
€ 490,000
3 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 466,785
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK, MALI KARTEC, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a…
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 198,000
SALE, APARTMENT, Ferenšćica, Ivanićgradska street, 3-bedroom, excellent condition, ready to …
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 130,000
Peščenica, near Ivanićgradska street Neat and well-maintained two-room apartment of 57.17 m…
4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 270,000
I25295 II Zagorska
Villa 4 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 967 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…

