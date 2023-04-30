Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Grad Korcula
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Korcula, Croatia

Korcula
22
House To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
The stone villa is built cascading and divided into four levels and four fully functional ap…
6 room house in Korcula, Croatia
6 room house
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
House for sale with beautiful sea views. It is located in a great location on the island of …
Villa 5 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
9 room house in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
Villa 4 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
4 room house in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location on the south side of the island of…
7 room house in Korcula, Croatia
7 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a guest house located on the first line from the sea, in a secure bay on the nor…
Villa 9 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
Villa 3 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
9 room house in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
20 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Продается гостевой дом с фантастическим видом на море, расположенная в привлекательном месте…
House in cara, Croatia
House
cara, Croatia
200 m²
€ 199,000
House for renovation with panoramic views, Korcula, Zavalatica The house is located on a plo…

Properties features in Grad Korcula, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir