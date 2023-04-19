Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krapina-Zagorje County
  4. Grad Klanjec

Residential properties for sale in Grad Klanjec, Croatia

1 property total found
2 room housein Lucelnica Tomasevecka, Croatia
2 room house
Lucelnica Tomasevecka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
I25254 Police
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir