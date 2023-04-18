Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Grad Ivanic Grad
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
9 room housein Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
€ 389,000
Ivanić Grad Detached residential and commercial building with an area of 260 m2 on a plot o…
4 room housein Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m²
€ 239,000
I24463 Ulica kralja Petra Krešimira IV
3 room housein Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 110,000
FOR SALE, HOUSE, IVANIĆ GRAD, GRABERJE, 76.76 m2Ground floor house for sale in a quiet stree…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir