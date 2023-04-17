Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Hvar
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia

Hvar
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Hvar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Hvar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Newly built exceptional villa on the island of Hvar for sale. It is located in a prime locat…

Properties features in Grad Hvar, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir