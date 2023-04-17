Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Hvar

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia

Hvar
7
3 properties total found
7 room housein Hvar, Croatia
7 room house
Hvar, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a beautiful villa of 350 m2, located on the south side of the island of Hvar, in…
9 room housein Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Hvar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beautiful new guest house located on the south side of Hvar Island, just a few…
Villa 4 room villain Hvar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Hvar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Newly built exceptional villa on the island of Hvar for sale. It is located in a prime locat…

Properties features in Grad Hvar, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir