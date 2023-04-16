Show property on map Show properties list
5 room apartmentin Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 830,000
Dubrovnik, Gorica - first row to the sea A beautiful, comfortable five-room apartment of 17…
3 room apartmentin Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 592,400
Newly built property on the first line by the sea in Lapad Bay, Dubrovnik. An exceptional op…
4 room apartmentin Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 878,824
Penthouse, 1st row to the sea, 101 m2, Lapad coast, Dubrovnik A smaller residential building…
3 room apartmentin Sustjepan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sustjepan, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1 Floor
€ 325,000
3-room apartment with 3 terraces and views,93.97m2,Gruž,Dubrovnik Spacious south-facing apar…
3 room apartmentin Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bath 116 m²
€ 810,000
2 room apartmentin Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 bath 128 m²
€ 900,000
2 room apartmentin Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 bath 110 m²
€ 625,000
1 room apartmentin Dubrovnik, Croatia
1 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 350,000
Dubrovnik, Gruž, we are selling an apartment, a 70m2 penthouse, located in the first row to …
3 room apartmentin Nova Mokosica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 8 Floor
€ 200,000
Newly renovated two-story apartment, view of the bay, 80 m2, Nova Mokošica The three-room ne…

