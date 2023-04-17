Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 215,000
I25032 Vukovićeva
Housein Korcula, Croatia
House
Korcula, Croatia
331 m²
€ 1,300,000
House with 5 apartments, 140 m from the sea, 331 m2, Korcula The house with a spacious yard …
4 room housein Momjan, Croatia
4 room house
Momjan, Croatia
4 bath 204 m²
€ 210,000
For sale a beautiful stone house with land near Momjan in a beautiful quiet location overloo…
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 127 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 200,000
I23604 Savska
9 room housein Zagreb, Croatia
9 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 292 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
I22408 Vrtlarska
House 1 bathroomin Soblinec, Croatia
House 1 bathroom
Soblinec, Croatia
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
I24985 Oporovečki dol
2 room apartmentin Kastel Novi, Croatia
2 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m²
€ 180,000
Kastela, Kastel Luksic, two bedroom apartment of 81.67 m2 on the 2nd / 2nd floor of a reside…
6 room housein Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
I15949 Bukovačka
3 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 802,006
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
4 room housein Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 348 m²
€ 300,000
Gornje Vrapče, A beautiful detached house with a living area of 348 m2 on a plot of 720 m2.…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Sisan, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sisan, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 404,907
3 room housein Supetar, Croatia
3 room house
Supetar, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 285,000
Brač, Supetar, semi-detached house with a living area of 150m2 on a plot of 528m2. In the b…

